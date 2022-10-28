Northern Irish political deadlock ‘damaging’ housing delivery in country, warns CIH

The lack of a functioning executive at Stormont has affected housing delivery, said Justin Cartwright, the CIH’s Northern Ireland director.

Coupled with the cost-of-living crisis and a stuttering UK economy, this was having a lasting detrimental impact, he said, which couldn’t be rectified unless the political impasse is resolved soon.

“The inability to deliver the much-needed new homes has a devastating impact on the tenants and communities that our members serve,” Mr Cartwright said.

“The longer political inaction festers, the [longer] opportunity to increase housing provision for those most in need hangs in the air.”