Northern Irish shared housing scheme to deliver 135 homes

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A £29m shared housing development that aims to reduce segregation is set to deliver 135 homes in Northern Ireland.
The development will have 125 social and 10 affordable homes and be funded by the Department for Communities and Radius Housing, which will also deliver the scheme.
It forms part of a major government-led regeneration project on what was the site of the former St Patrick’s Barracks in Ballymena.
Work on the scheme began in August. When completed, it will be made up of 32 apartments and 113 houses – 10 of which will be for private rent or sale.
The homes are expected to be finished by mid 2025.
Shared housing brings people of different religious backgrounds together to live in the same community.
The aim of the government initiative is to reduce segregation, which is still prominent in social housing estates in Northern Ireland.
Each shared neighbourhood is supported through the development and delivery of a five-year ‘good relations plan’, managed by the housing association developing the scheme.
Communities minister Deirdre Hargey, who officially launched the project this month, said she is “determined” that everyone has access to a “good-quality, affordable and sustainable home that is appropriate for their needs”.
“This scheme, which has received over £15.5m from my department, will deliver 125 social and 10 affordable homes for the community,” she said.
Martin Pitt, chair of Radius Housing, said: “This is an exciting project and we are delighted that work is now underway.
“High-quality housing is central to all aspects of well-being and we are delighted that it sits at the centre of this major regeneration project.
“When completed, this will be a community of modern homes with great social infrastructure and a great place to live.”
He added that the new homes will have the “best standards” of energy efficiency, which will keep tenants’ bills down.
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