Northern Irish shared housing scheme to deliver 135 homes

The development will have 125 social and 10 affordable homes and be funded by the Department for Communities and Radius Housing, which will also deliver the scheme.

It forms part of a major government-led regeneration project on what was the site of the former St Patrick’s Barracks in Ballymena.

Work on the scheme began in August. When completed, it will be made up of 32 apartments and 113 houses – 10 of which will be for private rent or sale.

The homes are expected to be finished by mid 2025.