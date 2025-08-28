Northern landlord announces appointment to senior leadership team

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Northern landlord Vico Homes has appointed a new strategic director of people and culture.
The housing association, which has over 32,000 homes across Wakefield and the North of England, has announced Sarah Cooper will take on the role.
Starting in September, Dr Cooper’s role will include leading the organisation’s people strategy, supporting leadership development and ensuring Vico Homes is equipped with the right staff to continue growing.
Her focus will be on building inclusive and high-performing teams and fostering a supportive company culture.
The announcement comes at a time of change for the landlord, as the organisation enters a period of growth and transformation.
It is hoped that Dr Cooper’s many years of cross-sector experience will be of particular relevance, as she has led a number of large-scale culture-change programmes and supported other organisations through expansions.
Her appointment follows the retirement of Tracy Tallant, who worked at Vico Homes, formerly known as WDH, for more than two decades. During this time, she played a key role in developing what the landlord calls its “people-first approach”, and it is this strategy Dr Cooper will be tasked with developing and maintaining.
She said: “Vico Homes is doing something special – ambitious about homes and ambitious about people. I’m really looking forward to joining the team and helping create the kind of culture where everyone has the chance to do their best work.”
Martyn Shaw, chief executive of Vico Homes, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Sarah to Vico Homes. Her energy, values and experience make her the ideal person to take forward our ambition of being not just a great housing provider, but a brilliant place to work.
“Culture is at the heart of how we grow well, and Sarah will play a vital role in shaping what it feels like to be part of Vico Homes.”
Earlier this year, the landlord said it would invest more than £300m to build 1,500 new homes in the North of England, alongside £178m to improve its existing stock.
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