Northern landlord appoints new boss as it plans digital shake-up

Ms Clark will move from her role as housing services director at the 7,500-home landlord to take up her new post at the start of next month.

It comes as the North of England housing provider is on the verge of a “digital transformation programme” which aims to improve its customer and colleague experience.

In July, CCHA launched a £600,00 tender for a partner to deliver the scheme, with the contract set to start at the end of October and last for at least a year-and-a-half.