Northern landlord appoints new boss as it plans digital shake-up

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Dawn Clark has been chosen as the new chief executive of Castles & Coasts Housing Association (CCHA) as it plans a major upgrade of its services.
Ms Clark will move from her role as housing services director at the 7,500-home landlord to take up her new post at the start of next month.
It comes as the North of England housing provider is on the verge of a “digital transformation programme” which aims to improve its customer and colleague experience.
In July, CCHA launched a £600,00 tender for a partner to deliver the scheme, with the contract set to start at the end of October and last for at least a year-and-a-half.
Ms Clark said: “I am absolutely thrilled and very proud to continue my career at CCHA, working with our dedicated colleagues to make sure we are an open and transparent organisation that continues to deliver excellent services with care and compassion.
“I’m passionate about ensuring we are delivering services in the right ways to meet the diverse needs of our residents and communities.
“I’m committed to continuing to engage with our valued residents and acting on their feedback, so that we learn how we can continually improve our services for their benefit.”
Ms Clark will replace Stephanie Murphy, who is retiring after two decades leading the landlord. Her stint included 12 years as the boss of Two Castles Housing Association before it merged with Derwent and Solway in 2017 to create CCHA.
Ms Murphy said: “It has been a huge privilege for me to be part of Castles & Coasts’ success.
“Together with a fantastic team of people, we have sought to put residents at the heart of everything we do, and to make CCHA a great, values-driven organisation.
“I am proud of what we have achieved and confident that will continue, as Dawn Clark, my successor, takes the reins. I hope Dawn loves the role as much as I have.”
Simon Roberson, chair of the CCHA board, said: “Stephanie has an outstanding record of service and achievements with CCHA.
“With true dedication to our residents and colleagues, she has led the organisation impeccably, and through some very challenging times, including COVID and the cost of living crisis, into the excellent position it is in today.
“I am incredibly grateful to Stephanie, who leaves a strong legacy for us to continue to build on.
“Following a rigorous selection process involving external advisors and selected stakeholders, as well as a panel of board members, we are delighted to have appointed Dawn Clark into this key role, and a meticulous handover process is now underway.
“With her passion and commitment to providing the highest standard of services tailored to the needs of our residents, Dawn was unanimously selected as the right leader to take us forward into the exciting next stage of our development.”
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