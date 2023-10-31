Northern landlord appoints new chief executive

Jigsaw Homes Group has announced that Brian Moran will take on the top job from 16 December.

He will replace the landlord’s current chief executive, Hilary Roberts, who is retiring.

Mr Moran has held the posts of deputy chief executive and company secretary at the housing association for five years.

He has 17 years’ experience at executive level, having worked previously as director of corporate services for the former Adactus Housing Group, which merged with New Charter Homes in 2018 to form Jigsaw.

In a release, the landlord credited Mr Moran with the delivery of its corporate plan, which led to further growth, improvements to customer services and the simplification of governance structures.