Northern landlord appoints new chief executive

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A 35,000-home Northern landlord has appointed a new chief executive.
Jigsaw Homes Group has announced that Brian Moran will take on the top job from 16 December.
He will replace the landlord’s current chief executive, Hilary Roberts, who is retiring.
Mr Moran has held the posts of deputy chief executive and company secretary at the housing association for five years.
He has 17 years’ experience at executive level, having worked previously as director of corporate services for the former Adactus Housing Group, which merged with New Charter Homes in 2018 to form Jigsaw.
In a release, the landlord credited Mr Moran with the delivery of its corporate plan, which led to further growth, improvements to customer services and the simplification of governance structures.
He was also part of the executive management team that helped Jigsaw to secure a £360m sustainability bond in May 2022, which supports its ambition to deliver 4,000 new homes by 2028.
Speaking about his appointment, Mr Moran said: “I am very excited to be presented with the opportunity to succeed Hilary and to build on her legacy. What we do at Jigsaw is important and it matters to so many people, including myself.
“I will approach the role of chief executive as I have every other job I have ever done – with enthusiasm, honesty, integrity – and I will do my absolute best.
“I look forward to working with the board, Jigsaw’s talented leadership team and colleagues throughout the business to continue to provide the best services we can for our current residents and to build much-needed affordable housing for our future residents.”
Fay Selvan, chair of Jigsaw Homes Group, said: “The board and everyone here at Jigsaw are delighted to have Brian as chief executive to lead our organisation – a role I know he will carry out with dedication and care.
“Brian’s wealth of knowledge of the group and the sector, [and] his passion for providing affordable homes and to create the highest standards in service delivery to our customers will make sure we can deliver on our mission of creating homes and building lives.”
Jigsaw, which owns homes across the North West and the Midlands, was one of five landlords to retain its G1/V1 status for governance and financial viability in July this year.
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