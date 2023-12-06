Cobalt Housing, a 6,000-home landlord, will have a seat on the consortium’s board and access to its £580m framework and purchasing system, where it can appoint contractors and consultants.

The housing association is aiming to build 1,000 homes by 2029, incorporating air and ground-source heat pumps, as well as photovoltaic panels, so they produce less carbon.

JV North was formed in 2007. Its 14 members encompass housing associations and local authorities, and collectively manage around 125,000 homes.