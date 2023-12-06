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A Liverpool-based housing association has joined a North West housebuilding consortium called JV North.
Cobalt Housing, a 6,000-home landlord, will have a seat on the consortium’s board and access to its £580m framework and purchasing system, where it can appoint contractors and consultants.
The housing association is aiming to build 1,000 homes by 2029, incorporating air and ground-source heat pumps, as well as photovoltaic panels, so they produce less carbon.
JV North was formed in 2007. Its 14 members encompass housing associations and local authorities, and collectively manage around 125,000 homes.
Its members include Bury Council, Torus and Wythenshawe Community Housing Group.
Louise Davies, director of development and neighbourhoods at Cobalt Housing, said: “JV North has an excellent reputation and a proven track record with Homes England and social housebuilding organisations.
“With our development programme underway to build 1,000 properties, the timing is perfect for us to join as we embark on providing vital new homes for people in our communities.
“Not only will we be able to bid for Homes England grant funding via JV North, but we’ll be able to access the consortium’s framework to simplify and speed up our construction work, as well as boost our social-value offering by choosing local suppliers and sub-contractors wherever possible.”
Ms Davies also believes the landlord will benefit from being able to share data and knowledge between the group’s members.
John Bowker, executive director of operations at Stockport Homes Group and chair of JV North, said: “The construction environment is very challenging at the moment and we expect that to be the case for the next few years, due to financial pressures and supply chain demands. So the more we can work together with like-minded organisations, the better outcomes we can return.
“This means not only for us as registered providers being able to operate more efficiently and with better risk management but, most importantly of all, better outcomes for people in our communities who desperately need good, affordable housing.”
Cobalt Housing appointed a new chief executive in April last year, following the retirement of its boss.
Claire Griffiths was the executive director of growth, development and assets at Salford-based Irwell Valley Homes before replacing Alan Rogers, who had led the organisation for 11 years.
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