Northern landlords call for £1.37bn regeneration fund to rebuild ‘outdated’ housing

The fund is one of the key demands in the Northern Housing Monitor, an annual ‘state of the region’ report produced by the Northern Housing Consortium (NHC) on trends and developments.

The report estimates there are more than 100,000 social homes in the region that will need regeneration in the next decade.

Currently, around 1.2 million households in the North live in a home that fails to meet the Decent Homes Standard.

Against this backdrop, the NHC said a 24% fall in demolition rates over the past decade was a “concern”.