Landlords in the North of England have urged the government to invest in regeneration projects outside of train station catchment areas so as not to leave other places behind.
In response to the consultation on the government’s Northern Growth Strategy, the Northern Housing Consortium (NHC) told ministers and officials that by investing both around transport hubs and in wider city-centre regeneration opportunities, “cities can ensure the benefits of growth are shared more evenly and that no neighbourhood is left behind”.
The strategy sets out how it will support prosperity in the region spanning the North West, the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber.
The document, published this spring under the Starmer-led Labour administration, sets out that building on brownfield sites near transport hubs is a central part of one of the plan’s priorities: expanding Northern cities and improving town connectivity.
It says £1.7bn of grant, loan and patient capital funding for mayors of the largest city regions will go on “priority projects” that are focused on densifying city centres and capitalising on investment by Northern Powerhouse Rail stations.
Responding to the document, the NHC pointed out that it has been leading its own inquiry into the potential of housing-led regeneration in the North, with a first report issued in June.
The consortium said that developing sites by train stations will have benefits but urged the government to go further.
The NHC wrote: “Investment in higher-density development around rail hubs will increase footfall, support local businesses, reduce car dependency and strengthen labour markets by connecting residents more easily to employment opportunities.
“However, restricting funding to rail hub locations risks leaving behind other neighbourhoods that also contain significant brownfield land, vacant buildings and communities in need of renewal.
“Our evidence supports regeneration funding supporting a broader portfolio of sites, including those beyond station catchments, to tackle deprivation, unlock housing delivery, improve public spaces and create inclusive growth across entire urban areas.
“By investing both around transport hubs and in wider city-centre regeneration opportunities, cities can ensure the benefits of growth are shared more evenly and that no neighbourhood is left behind.”
The NHC gave the proposed Liverpool North new town, which has support from Homes England and the region’s combined authority, as an example of a regeneration project that could support substantial growth in the city.
It said the scheme could deliver 10,000 homes in a 5km area from the Liverpool city fringe to Bootle, which is roughly three miles away from the city’s main rail station.
The NHC added: “Past regeneration efforts in the area have been too fragmented and too limited in scale to sustain positive outcomes for the community.
“Without intervention, entrenched challenges will continue to limit opportunity and prosperity for residents, curtail wider growth of the city region and consequentially lead to a high economic cost of inaction, adding significant pressure to public services in the long term.”
The project now needs upfront funding to “de-risk delivery” and investment in improving public transport connectivity to the area.
In another section of its response, the NHC said landlords are not yet seeing the potential benefits of changes to how the government assesses bids for funding for new homes.
The group stressed that it welcomes the Treasury’s green book review, which allows for a broader understanding of place-based business cases.
The NHC said that a corresponding update to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) Appraisal Guide is “helpful” as this also looks at the external impacts of schemes outside of land value uplift.
“The revised guidance should provide a clear route to capture neighbourhood effects beyond the site boundary and can finally make business cases as place-based social value cases,” the group added.
But the NHC pointed out that this is yet to translate into funding decisions and suggested there may be another hurdle in getting an evidence base together to support this.
“While this is welcome, our members inform us that there is still a challenge in realising these changes by activating them through funding mechanisms,” the group wrote.
“There is little evidence yet that the revisions are influencing decision-making on proposals. Developing the evidence base which ensures the assessment of social value is accounted for in decision-taking will be a challenge, but it is vital that we can activate the revised provisions in the Green Book.”
Elsewhere in its response, the group said it is “refreshing” that the strategy recognises cities and towns have different needs, but warned that densification “cannot substitute for renewal and replacement” in areas where this would not be supported by markets.
The NHC stressed that urban centres are just one of the three main regeneration challenges and opportunities in the North that had been revealed in its Renew inquiry.
The consortium reiterated the key asks from the inquiry’s first report, including a 10-year place-based regeneration fund of £500m per year, a regeneration finance facility delivered by the National Housing Bank, and a minister for regeneration.
Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the NHC, said: “The strategy focuses on the Northern Growth Corridor and densification of housing in the region’s major cities, promising to deliver 127,000 new homes.
“The recommendations are welcome, but there is a wider opportunity to make sure no one and nowhere is left behind.”
She added: “Our policy recommendations are about ensuring that regeneration is viable and achievable across the North, which has diverse needs and challenges.
“We are hopeful that the increased devolution recommended in the strategy will help target investment where it is needed most, including those smaller places.”
Inside Housing contacted MHCLG for comment.
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