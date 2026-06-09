Northern regeneration could unlock 500,000 homes if supported by devolved funding, report finds

Other recommendations include the appointment of a minister for regeneration who works across the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and the Cabinet Office.

The NHC also called for the establishment of a National Centre for Regeneration, based in the North and operating out of Homes England, to rebuild capacity across the sector.

To build trust with residents, the report recommended an agreed set of expectations, standards and rights for regeneration schemes between the sector and tenants.

The report found that as well as unlocking new homes, regeneration drives economic growth, builds thriving communities where people want to live and creates employment.

It said: “In deprived areas where health outcomes are worst, regeneration has the potential to meaningfully narrow longstanding health inequalities, generating long-term fiscal savings.

“The removal of derelict buildings, refurbished green spaces and improved communal facilities lifts the public realm and signals that a community is on a positive trajectory, supporting resident satisfaction and pride in place.”

“To unleash these benefits and overcome substantial Northern viability challenges, the government should act now,” the report added.

This report is part of the NHC’s wider inquiry, named Renew, into housing-led regeneration in the North. It was launched in July last year and is chaired by Lord Best.

Inside Housing has partnered with the NHC on the inquiry as part of its Spotlight on Regeneration series.

MHCLG has been contacted for comment.