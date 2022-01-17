Norwegian wealth fund urged to pull £5.7bn from firms linked to building safety crisis

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Campaigners have called on a Norwegian state investment fund to put pressure on major developers and companies which produced materials that were used on Grenfell Tower to fix the building safety crisis.
Grenfell survivors and leaseholders caught up in the scandal have urged Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) to pull £5.7bn from firms which fail to resolve fire safety defects.
NBIM, Norway’s state pension fund, is an investor in Kingspan, Arconic and Saint-Gobain, three companies which were involved in producing materials that were used on Grenfell Tower.
The Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 resulted in the deaths of 72 people. The aftermath of the fire has also led to the discovery of widespread safety defects in buildings across the country, leaving leaseholders facing thousands of pounds worth of fire safety costs.
A letter, signed by End Our Cladding Scandal, UK Cladding Action Group, Grenfell United, Action for Fire Safety Justice, the National Leasehold Campaign, Leasehold Knowledge Partnership and Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley, was sent to Nicolai Tangen, chief executive of NBIM, on Friday.
In the letter, campaigners pointed out that NBIM is also a shareholder in developers Barratt, Bellway, Berkeley, Crest Nicholson, Lendlease, Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Vistry, which have all developed buildings with fire safety defects. These developers have paid out some money to fix faults on a percentage of the blocks they built, but leaseholders in a number of other buildings are facing huge remediation bills on other blocks.
The letter urged Norges Bank that in line with its “stated commitment to Human Rights”, to “leverage its position as a major shareholder” to pressure the firms to fix building safety defects and “compensate the victims of the Grenfell tragedy”.
The bank should “divest its holdings in these firms if they fail to do so”, the letter added.
Housing secretary Michael Gove has backed campaigners’ “call to action”.
“Developers and cladding companies who caused these problems must pay to fix them.
“If industry does not co-operate, we are prepared to impose a solution in law,” he told The Sunday Times.
The letter follows Mr Gove’s building safety announcement last week in which he unveiled plans to force developers to foot a £4bn bill for remediation costs on buildings between 11 and 18 metres tall.
Mr Gove also pledged that leaseholders would be given statutory protection from non-cladding costs in the upcoming Building Safety Bill.
However, he indicated that money paid out already would not be reimbursed.
NBIM has been contacted for comment.
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