Norwegian wealth fund urged to pull £5.7bn from firms linked to building safety crisis

Grenfell survivors and leaseholders caught up in the scandal have urged Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) to pull £5.7bn from firms which fail to resolve fire safety defects.

NBIM, Norway’s state pension fund, is an investor in Kingspan, Arconic and Saint-Gobain, three companies which were involved in producing materials that were used on Grenfell Tower.

The Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 resulted in the deaths of 72 people. The aftermath of the fire has also led to the discovery of widespread safety defects in buildings across the country, leaving leaseholders facing thousands of pounds worth of fire safety costs.

A letter, signed by End Our Cladding Scandal, UK Cladding Action Group, Grenfell United, Action for Fire Safety Justice, the National Leasehold Campaign, Leasehold Knowledge Partnership and Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley, was sent to Nicolai Tangen, chief executive of NBIM, on Friday.