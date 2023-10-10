Not feasible from day one to commit to 90,000 social homes a year, says shadow housing minister

Speaking on Monday at the Labour Party Conference, Matthew Pennycook outlined a number of challenges in terms of ramping up delivery in the sector.

He committed to protecting the existing housing stock and reiterated a previous commitment to go net positive in the first year of a Labour government.

Inside Housing recently launched its Build Social campaign, which calls on politicians to commit to building 90,000 social rented homes a year in England over the next 10 years.

It is a figure backed by a number of other organisations at the conference, including homelessness charity Shelter.