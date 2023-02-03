‘Not fit for purpose’ EPC ratings need reform, says climate change committee chair

Lord Deben has written to the housing department with a number of recommendations for EPC reform #UKhousing

He described them as “not fit for purpose”.

In the letter addressed to Lee Rowley MP, the DLUHC parliamentary under-secretary, Lord Deben said EPCs are an important tool for defining standards and targets for reducing emissions from homes, but are poorly suited to this.

Lord Deben, chair of the Climate Change Committee, has written to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), explaining the need for changing the metrics and has outlined a number of recommendations.

Just last month, the government was told it should adopt a “war effort” push on energy efficiency alongside a target to deliver one million energy-efficiency improvements to homes a year in England by 2025.

The Environmental Audit Committee of the House of Commons, chaired by Conservative MP Philip Dunne, also said the government should adopt interim targets to set a pathway to ensuring all homes in England reach an EPC rating of C by 2035.

Currently, more than 13 million homes – 59% of the total domestic stock – are below this threshold, which is believed to increase the demand for heating massively and consequently leads to fuel poverty and higher carbon emissions.

But in his letter published yesterday, Lord Deben said the current EPC metrics do not accurately incentivise the energy efficiency and heating solutions required to deliver the government’s net-zero strategy.

He suggested the EPC ratings should be improved so that they can be understood more easily and compared with actual performance.

There should be four primary metrics: energy (total use intensity), fabric (space heating demand), heating (system type) and cost (energy cost intensity).

These metrics should be considered alongside wider improvements to the EPC system, explained Lord Deben, to improve the quality of assessments and use of data.

The metrics could also be expanded to provide information on risks posed by climate change and ways to reduce these.