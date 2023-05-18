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Notting Hill Genesis appoints interim chief financial officer

News18.05.23by James Riding

Notting Hill Genesis has appointed an interim chief financial officer following the departure of Yomi Okunola from the role.

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Susan Hickey recently served as interim chief executive of Swan Housing (picture: NHG)
Susan Hickey recently served as interim chief executive of Swan Housing (picture: NHG)
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LinkedIn IHNotting Hill Genesis has appointed an interim chief financial officer following the departure of Yomi Okunola #UKhousing

The G15 landlord said Susan Hickey had started today as interim chief financial officer while it recruited substantively to the role.

Ms Hickey has more than 20 years of experience in senior housing roles, most recently as interim chief executive of Swan Housing and as chief finance officer at Peabody for 10 years.

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Her expertise is in accountancy and commerce, including banking and mortgage finance markets, long-term residential property ownership, investment and risk management.

A spokesperson for Notting Hill Genesis said: “We are grateful to Yomi for his positive contributions to Notting Hill Genesis since August 2021 and for his part in ensuring we remain a financially robust organisation with significant liquidity, despite the challenging external environment. We wish him all the best for the future.”

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