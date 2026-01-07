Notting Hill Genesis executive leaves after a year in role created to help turnaround

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A long-serving senior executive at Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) has left after around a year in a newly created role designed to help with the group’s turnaround.
Vipul Thacker was appointed by the 67,000-home landlord last January to be its first chief organisational effectiveness officer, overseeing its value-for-money strategy.
He was appointed alongside two other new executive team members, shortly before NHG was found non-compliant by the Regulator of Social Housing.
However, an NHG spokesperson said Mr Thacker had decided to leave to focus on “new directions as a non-executive director, mentor and coach”. He left the G15 landlord early last month.
It appears that NHG will not be appointing a new chief organisational effectiveness officer.
Patrick Franco, chief executive of NHG, said Mr Thacker had made “important contributions”, including “overseeing the 2018 merger [between Notting Hill Housing Trust and Genesis], leading support services as central services group director and more recently leading our organisational effectiveness and efficiency”.
He added: “I will miss him hugely and wish him all the very best for his next chapter.”
“Vipul’s work on organisational effectiveness will be led by the executive board,” the spokesperson said.
Mr Thacker had spent around 15 years at NHG, including nearly seven years at its predecessor entity Genesis Housing Association. Prior to taking on his last role, he was group director for central services.
He told NHG staff last October of his plans to leave. In an email to colleagues, he said: “After almost 15 incredible years with NHG, it’s time to end my journey here. I have had the pleasure of working with amazing colleagues, an experience I will cherish for life.”
Mr Thacker added on LinkedIn that he will now be “working with ethnically diverse colleagues by sharing my personal experience to help them navigate the corporate ladder, fulfil their ambitions and further improve diversity across the sector”.
NHG currently has C3/G3/V2 grades with the Regulator of Social Housing. It received its first consumer grade in November 2024, but was judged to have “serious failings”. It was downgraded for governance in the same month.
In a trading update last November, the group said it had hit 40% of its milestones in its plan to return to regulatory compliance.
In its last full-year update to the end of March 2025, NHG reported a widening of its annual deficit to £129m.
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