Notting Hill Genesis executive leaves after a year in role created to help turnaround

Vipul Thacker was appointed by the 67,000-home landlord last January to be its first chief organisational effectiveness officer, overseeing its value-for-money strategy.

He was appointed alongside two other new executive team members, shortly before NHG was found non-compliant by the Regulator of Social Housing.

However, an NHG spokesperson said Mr Thacker had decided to leave to focus on “new directions as a non-executive director, mentor and coach”. He left the G15 landlord early last month.

It appears that NHG will not be appointing a new chief organisational effectiveness officer.

Patrick Franco, chief executive of NHG, said Mr Thacker had made “important contributions”, including “overseeing the 2018 merger [between Notting Hill Housing Trust and Genesis], leading support services as central services group director and more recently leading our organisational effectiveness and efficiency”.

He added: “I will miss him hugely and wish him all the very best for his next chapter.”