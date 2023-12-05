Notting Hill Genesis names new chief financial officer

Mark Smith will join the G15 landlord from NHS Property Services, where he is chief financial officer. The organisation provides landlord and property services for 2,700 NHS buildings across England, and has an annual income of £750m.

Mr Smith is described as having experience in financial and operational management, cost transformation, process improvement and business change.

Before his current role, which he has held since April 2019, he spent over 10 years at BT, working in senior financial roles across different parts of the business.