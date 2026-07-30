Notting Hill Genesis posts £285m pre-tax loss in unaudited trading update

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Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) made a pre-tax loss of £285m in the last financial year, according to unaudited figures it posted to the London Stock Exchange this morning.
The loss is more than double the deficit posted last year by the G15 landlord, which owns around 67,000 homes in London and the South East.
NHG said the result is mainly due to a “significant element of non-cash items”, including changes to how assets are valued, impairments and building safety remediation costs.
Patrick Franco, NHG chief executive, said its performance reflects the business challenges it has faced, adding: “Although liquidity and cashflow remain strong, it is clear we need to do more to improve cost control and mitigate the impact of external pressures.”
Mr Franco said: “Looking ahead we will remain focused on improving our operational financial resilience, while maintaining progress in strategic asset disposals and continuing our successful completion of milestones in our regulatory compliance plan.”
On the non-cash items, NHG said it faced “sustained pressure on core operating costs” over the year.
This included “significant” spending on the Stratford Halo estate in east London, where four blocks were found to have cracking concrete last year, resulting in hundreds of residents being moved into temporary accommodation for their safety.
NHG confirmed in the update that it has relocated 378 households from the estate and is continuing to provide support.
The buildings’ problems relate to a design element known as transfer slabs, which the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) posted a warning about last year. Inside Housing looked into the emerging risk in more depth earlier this year.
NHG’s update said other pressures have also driven up its operating costs, including increased repairs spending across several programmes, higher-than-expected service charge costs, inflationary pressures and more demands on its services.
The provider also saw softer private rented sector valuations and viability constraints in new developments, which it linked to factors affecting the wider housing sector including planning delays, economic uncertainty and regulatory changes.
NHG said that, given this context, it has “taken action to manage liquidity” over the past year. The landlord has met all its banking covenants including interest cover ratios, and reduced its debt by around £100m on last year’s levels.
Its overall turnover increased by 5% to £754m for the year due to rent and service charge rises, and the landlord brought in £227m from selling “a number” of asset portfolios over the year.
NHG, which is graded G3/V2/C3 with the Regulator of Social Housing, said it has made progress towards achieving compliance. It has “taken important steps” to become a more resident-focused organisation this year, it said, and is on track to complete its plan by the end of the calendar year.
The provider said it has carried out stock condition surveys on nearly 90% of its homes within the last five years, though it has seen increasing access challenges, and has “record low numbers” of overdue fire risk actions and gas safety certificates.
NHG said it has rehoused 60 families to homes that “better meet their needs” after deciding it would no longer accept non-binding nominations from councils in December.
The landlord also said it is expecting to complete the sale of its private market rental business in the current financial year, which is part of its strategy to reduce its debt further. Last month, Inside Housing revealed that Hyde is rumoured to be among three bidders for the 2,079-home portfolio.
The update posted today comes just over a month before NHG’s audited annual report and financial statements are due to be published.
Mr Franco said: “We have continued to take a number of important steps forward on our transformation journey and are pleased to have made significant progress towards completing our regulatory compliance milestones.
“Investment in residents’ homes has increased, we are tackling building safety measures head-on and have accelerated asset disposals in line with our plans to improve financial resilience, build more new affordable homes and ensure a better service for NHG’s 130,000 residents.”
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