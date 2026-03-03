Notting Hill Genesis reveals new CFO as incumbent steps down

Mark Smith has informed the board of his intention to leave the 67,500-home association. A transition period will begin in the next fortnight and he will remain at the London landlord until July.

His replacement, Ken Youngman, will join in March for 12 months, having held interim CFO roles at Anchor Hanover, GreenSquareAccord and Sovereign Network Group.

Mr Youngman has previously worked as group finance director at Family Mosaic Housing, now part of Peabody, and has a background in commercial development for Transport for London.

Mr Smith joined NHG in April 2024 from NHS Property Services, where he was also CFO. He previously spent more than 10 years at BT in senior finance roles.