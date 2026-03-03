Notting Hill Genesis reveals new CFO as incumbent steps down

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Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) has revealed a new chief finance officer (CFO) as the incumbent announced his decision to step down.
Mark Smith has informed the board of his intention to leave the 67,500-home association. A transition period will begin in the next fortnight and he will remain at the London landlord until July.
His replacement, Ken Youngman, will join in March for 12 months, having held interim CFO roles at Anchor Hanover, GreenSquareAccord and Sovereign Network Group.
Mr Youngman has previously worked as group finance director at Family Mosaic Housing, now part of Peabody, and has a background in commercial development for Transport for London.
Mr Smith joined NHG in April 2024 from NHS Property Services, where he was also CFO. He previously spent more than 10 years at BT in senior finance roles.
NHG praised Mr Smith for maintaining “a strong balance sheet”, raising a £250m sustainable bond in March 2025, and “significantly improving its cash position” while driving key delivery milestones.
Strategic sales planned for the current financial year have been delivered, and the investor sale of its private rental portfolio is progressing, the housing association said.
Mr Smith said: “It has been a privilege working at Notting Hill Genesis at this crucial stage of its development.
“I am pleased with the financial and strategic progress we have made against a challenging economic backdrop and am grateful to all my NHG colleagues for their support.
“I look forward to working with Ken during this transition period before exploring new opportunities later in the year.”
Patrick Franco, chief executive of NHG, said: “We are grateful to Mark for his contribution to Notting Hill Genesis in recent years and for the important role he has played in rebuilding the organisation’s financial resilience through a challenging period. We wish him all the best for the future.
“While we still have further progress to make, we are pleased with the steps taken to become a more resident-focused organisation and that all the finance-related actions in our Regulatory Compliance Plan have been delivered.”
Mr Franco added: “Ken brings to Notting Hill Genesis decades of relevant financial and sector experience, and we are delighted he is coming on board to build on these foundations and to support NHG through this next chapter.”
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