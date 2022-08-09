Notting Hill Genesis submits plans for new 600-home regeneration scheme

The new housing would replace about 400 council homes as part of the demolition and rebuild of the 2,700-home estate in Walworth.

Southwark Council signed a £1.5bn deal with NHG in 2014 to oversee the vast regeneration project over an 18-year timespan.

The Aylesbury Estate was the site of a long battle between local leaseholders and the council, which was eventually granted compulsory purchase powers to buy properties by then-housing secretary James Brokenshire in 2018.