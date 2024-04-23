Notting Hill Genesis to post deficit after finding £110m in ‘exceptional’ costs

Notting Hill Genesis will post a deficit for 2023-24 after identifying £110m in “exceptional” one-off costs #UKhousing

NHG first warned in November 2023 that a fall in the sale of new homes and increased repair, building and fire safety costs would impact on its operating surplus.

The charges “relate substantively” to recognition of building safety liabilities and asset impairments, it added.

The large London housing association issued a deficit warning in a statement to the stock exchange on Tuesday 23 April.

That month, the association reported a 79% fall in its half-year surplus from April to September 2023 to £18.3m, compared with £87m the year before.

Since November, the landlord said it had “identified and investigated some one-off items”, which will result in a “material deterioration” in its full-year forecast.

These provisions and write-offs amount to an “exceptional” charge of £110m, it said, “which will result in a full-year deficit”.

In its recent statement, the association insisted that it “remains financially strong” and is “committed to improvement in homes for our residents”.