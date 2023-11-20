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November 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News20.11.23by Inside Housing

The November 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe November 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

What has changed at RBH, the social landlord of two-year-old Awaab Ishak who died as a result of prolonged exposure to damp and mould in his home; asset management special, including questions about structural stability in social housing and the new Welsh Housing Quality Standard; plus earn CPD minutes; an interview with the Scottish housing minister; a new model of housing for young people; plus more features, analysis and the latest news and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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