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November 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News18.11.24by Inside Housing

The November 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe November 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

Inside Housing partners with National Housing Federation on its #PlanForHousing campaign; asset management special, including how one housing association turned around tenant satisfaction ratings and the implications for landlords when broken lifts leave tenants trapped; interviews with Waqar Ahmed and Hattie Llewelyn-Davies; how to solve the family housing crisis; how homelessness services can better listen to people with communication difficulties; Board Member Briefing on lessons from Grenfell; plus CPD content, and all the latest news and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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