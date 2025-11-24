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November 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News24.11.25by Inside Housing

The November 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers.

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LinkedIn IHThe November 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

Asset management special, including a deep-dive into year two of the tenant satisfaction measures, the impact of Awaab’s Law on landlords, lessons from an adaptation gone wrong, and why fire door checks matter; Leeds’ net zero plans explained; interview with Elizabeth Froude on going from a housing association to a for-profit; how to set staff pay; plus CPD content and all the latest news and comment

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