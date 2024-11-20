Now is the national moment to guarantee life’s essentials for everyone

I’m proud that an active EMH resident, Leanne Peat, and colleague Jackie Sykes are taking the personal sentiments of housing association customers throughout the country to Westminster. As Leanne pointed out, residents don’t often get a chance to tell the country’s leaders about the consequences of political decisions for families. Her presence at Westminster demonstrates that people experiencing hardship are not alone, and that as housing providers we have an obligation to speak out.

One neatly written entry on our tablecloth sums up the reality for too many people. It reads: “The cost of living has taken a toll on [my] mental health, with the stresses of food costs.”

The calm, factual wording belies intense practical and emotional suffering. With this kind of evidence before us, it’s time to decide that things don’t have to be this way, and recall that millions of households didn’t used to rely on food banks to survive.

“Residents don’t often get a chance to tell the country’s leaders about the consequences of political decisions for families”

The government’s Budget move shows how raising awareness can lead to positive change. A recent Trussell Trust petition calling for the essentials guarantee gained more than 150,000 signatures, and indicated that 72% of the public backed such a move. This will, of course, come with a price ticket attached, but the established triple lock on pensions is a clear precedent for protected financial support that saves money in the long term.

When people can afford to eat, heat their homes, buy shoes and school uniforms for their children, have haircuts and travel, they’re more likely to stay healthy, gain skills and get jobs, and much less likely to be in debt, suffer from mental health issues or become homeless.

In aggregate, these individual factors make a massive difference to the demands on health, social care and other services. The essentials guarantee could also be a further step towards wider trials of the sort of universal basic income that already exists in Australia, Canada, Brazil and some other European, Asian and African countries.

The table is set; here’s an attractive menu option for better quality of life.

Chan Kataria, chief executive, EMH Group