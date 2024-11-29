Number of children living in temporary accommodation rises by 20,000

The number of children living in temporary accommodation has risen by more than 20,000 in the past year, according to latest official figures #UKhousing

Commenting on the figures, John Glenton, executive director for care and support at Riverside, said it is “time to start treating the homelessness crisis as a national emergency”.

Overall, the number of households living in temporary accommodation rose by more than 17,000, or 16.3%, to 123,100.

Between July 2023 and July 2024, the figure rose by 14.5% and now stands at 159,380, the government statistics showed.

He added: “Tackling a crisis of this size means we must put in place effective solutions the government can deploy at a larger scale than is being done now.

“Increasing scale is why we are excited about plans to deliver the largest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation.

“However, it is crucial that the extra £233m of government funding to tackle homelessness is also invested in solutions which address the huge scale of the problem in England.”

Mr Glenton said there has been “no significant investment” in hostels in England since 2011, while the number of bed spaces has fallen by 24%.

He added: “Riverside’s data shows more than four-fifths of people (83%) moved on from homelessness in 2021-22 after staying in our hostels and shelters for up to 24 months.

“Increasing investment in hostels and supported housing would give England the scale it needs to get more people out of temporary accommodation and into a dedicated space where they can receive the support they need to move back into mainstream housing.”

Emma Haddad, chief executive of charity St Mungo’s, said the figures “show the scale of homelessness across society and, by definition, the devastating impact it has on people’s lives”.