Number of families homeless or at risk of homelessness up 23% in past year

Research by the current affairs programme also found that in the first three months of this year, around 26,000 households were put in accommodation outside of their borough after being made homeless – three times the number in the same period 10 years ago.

It found that the number of homeless households living in temporary accommodation is rising: up by 23% in the past five years.

The figures come ahead of an episode called ‘Britain’s Evicted Kids’, which will look at the impact of eviction on children.

A survey by homelessness charity Shelter, shared with Dispatches, found that 26% are falling behind on temporary accommodation payments, including rent, bills and service charges, amid the cost of living crisis.

In order to keep up with these costs, a third of people have had to cut back on heating and/or electricity, a third have had to turn to food banks, and just under half have had to borrow money.

Other research by Shelter found that 25% of private renters have cut back on food or skipped meals to cover the rent – a 66% increase in the past two years.