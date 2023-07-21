Number of families in B&Bs longer than six weeks up 781.5% in London

The survey by London Councils, which looked at data from March and April 2023, revealed that 29 local authorities reported 1,287 families living in B&Bs beyond the six-week limit, up from 146 in the same period in 2022.

Homelessness presentations are up by more than 9% on average.

The survey also uncovered a significant rise in the number of London households living in B&Bs in general – 30 councils reported 3,242 families living in B&Bs in April 2023, up 110.1% on a year earlier.

Under the Housing Act, it is unlawful for councils to keep pregnant women or households with children in temporary accommodation for more than six weeks. After this, the council must secure alternative suitable accommodation.

However, councils are struggling to find suitable temporary accommodation.

Recent research commissioned by London Councils revealed that private rental listings in the capital have dropped by 41% since the coronavirus pandemic.