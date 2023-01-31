Number of first-time rough sleepers in London surges by 29%

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There were 1,700 people sleeping rough in London for the first time between October and December, an increase of 29% compared to the same time last year.
The data, released by the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN) also showed that the number of people sleeping rough in general in the capital has increased by 21% to 3,570 in October to December 2022, compared to the same quarter last year.
The 1,700 new people on the streets represent nearly half of all people sleeping rough in the city.
CHAIN, a multi-agency database recording information about rough sleepers and the wider street population in London, is commissioned and funded by the Greater London Authority (GLA) and managed by Homeless Link.
Services that record information on CHAIN include outreach teams, accommodation projects, day centres and specialist projects.
Homelessness charity Crisis said the figures show the impact the cost of living crisis and soaring rents are having on low-income households.
It estimates that 300,000 households could be made homeless if no government action is taken.
Crisis is calling on the government to invest in housing benefit, which has been frozen for the past three years, in the next budget.
The charity has also called for more social housing, which has been “severely diminished”.
Shelter’s recent analysis of government figures found that more than 14,000 social rented homes were lost last year as sales and demolitions dwarfed new supply.
The data also revealed that the number of people seen intermittently sleeping rough was 23% higher than the same time last year.
It showed that 451 people were deemed to be living on the streets, while 92% of those accommodated between October and December were placed in either temporary or emergency accommodation as councils struggled to find long-term affordable homes.
Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said: “It is simply disgraceful that the numbers of people forced to sleep on the capital’s streets is very nearly back to the record levels we were seeing before the pandemic.
“This shows a complete and utter failure to tackle rough sleeping, especially at this critical time when the cost of living crisis is pushing more people into homelessness.
“It cannot be understated how gruelling, brutal and dangerous life on the streets is – we hear regularly from people who have been attacked, abused and cut off from society.”
He said that “no one” should be forced to live this way but that the numbers of people new to rough sleeping are surging.
“Enough is enough. The Westminster government pledged to end rough sleeping by 2024 – if it wants to get anywhere near to this, we must see investment in housing benefit in the upcoming budget so people can afford to rent and keep a home,” Mr Downie said.
He added: “No more empty promises, people rough sleeping need to see action.”
Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, said the increase in rough sleeping in the capital is “extremely concerning” and “further evidence of the devastating fall-out from the cost of living crisis”.
He said: “These figures demonstrate that we need much more support from central government if we’re to end rough sleeping in London and nationwide.
“It is high time ministers got a grip on the escalating food, energy and housing crises and restored the social security safety net which helps stop people becoming trapped in a cycle of homelessness.
“To do this, ministers must first fulfil their manifesto pledge to end no-fault eviction for private renters and invest in new council and genuinely affordable homes to help prevent more Londoners from becoming homeless in the first place.”
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