Number of first-time rough sleepers in London surges by 29%

The data, released by the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN) also showed that the number of people sleeping rough in general in the capital has increased by 21% to 3,570 in October to December 2022, compared to the same quarter last year.

The 1,700 new people on the streets represent nearly half of all people sleeping rough in the city.

CHAIN, a multi-agency database recording information about rough sleepers and the wider street population in London, is commissioned and funded by the Greater London Authority (GLA) and managed by Homeless Link.

Services that record information on CHAIN include outreach teams, accommodation projects, day centres and specialist projects.