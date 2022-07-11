Number of house builder insolvencies up 75% this year

The figures obtained under Freedom of Information legislation showed 360 insolvencies for the year up to March 2022, which is a 75% increase on the 209 recorded in 2020-21.

In the first quarter of this year alone, the number of bankruptcies surged to a record high of 117.

The analysis by accountants Price Bailey revealed that it is mostly SME house builders that are being squeezed out of the market due to a number of factors. These include increasingly restrictive planning rules and rising material, labour and energy costs, all of which disproportionately harm small builders.

At the same time, many of the UK’s large listed house builders have seen profits soar both during and after the pandemic.