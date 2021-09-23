Number of households in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland surges by two-thirds

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Almost two-thirds more households were living in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland in August this year than in January 2019, new figures have revealed.
Figures released by the region’s Department for Communities showed that 3,402 households were in temporary accommodation as of 13 August 2021, compared to 2,065 in January 2019 – a rise of 65% in two and a half years.
The number of children placed in temporary accommodation has also continued to rise, from 2,433 in January 2019 to 3,596 by August 2021, a 48% increase.
Between January and June 2021, 8,610 people presented themselves as homeless, with 63% of those accepted as statutorily homeless.
Mark Baillie, policy and public affairs officer at the Council for the Homeless, which represents the homelessness sector in Northern Ireland, said: “The latest statistics from the Department of Communities starkly highlight the reality of the housing crisis we have in this society.
“The numbers in temporary accommodation continue to rise with all of the consequences this has for households unable to find accommodation suitable for their needs.
“There are many different factors contributing to the situation we find ourselves in and simple solutions are not available.
“The Northern Ireland Executive collectively needs to make housing and homelessness a top priority. This society needs more social homes to be built and for that to happen, investment is needed along with a stable Executive.”
In April Northern Ireland Assembly members formed a cross-party group aimed at forming new policy ideas to combat homelessness.
The group included 11 members from parties including the DUP, Sinn Féin, the Ulster Unionist Party, the Social Democratic and Labour Party, the Alliance Party and the Green Party.
Mr Baillie added: “It is not inevitable that these figures will continue to rise. With concerted action from the Executive and wider society, better outcomes are possible.
“However, continuing on the course we are on will see more households experiencing homelessness with the costs which comes for them and wider society.”
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