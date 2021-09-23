Number of households in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland surges by two-thirds

Figures released by the region’s Department for Communities showed that 3,402 households were in temporary accommodation as of 13 August 2021, compared to 2,065 in January 2019 – a rise of 65% in two and a half years.

The number of children placed in temporary accommodation has also continued to rise, from 2,433 in January 2019 to 3,596 by August 2021, a 48% increase.

Between January and June 2021, 8,610 people presented themselves as homeless, with 63% of those accepted as statutorily homeless.