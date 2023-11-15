The number of long-term empty homes has increased nationally by nearly 10% over the past five years, research commissioned by the Local Government Association has found #UKhousing

The data shows that more than one million properties across England in 2022 were unoccupied, 4.01% of all dwellings.

The researchers found that the numbers across all definitions, types and tenures of empty homes have risen steadily since the pandemic and have largely exceeded the figures seen in 2018.

According to a report on the findings by the LGA and the Empty Homes Network, the increase – 60,000 homes since 2018 – is the equivalent of just over 1% of the country’s housing stock.

The LGA said that despite the introduction of an empty homes premium in 2013, which was aimed at encouraging owners to bring empty properties back into use, numbers continue to rise not only across England, but also in Scotland and Wales.

The research comes after councils across England called for an “urgent” intervention from chancellor Jeremy Hunt, warning that many face bankruptcy over crippling temporary accommodation costs.

There are more than 104,000 households in temporary accommodation, the most since records began.

The report also includes guidance for councils on how to tackle empty homes by improving data recording and accuracy, such as implementing an empty homes database.

It also highlights the need for creating a guide for the progression of cases in order to provide structure to the process through to occupation, as well as an information source checklist to enable officers to identify knowledge gaps.

Darren Rodwell, housing spokesperson for the LGA, said: “At a time when we face a chronic housing shortage across the country it is wrong for so many homes to be left empty. Councils work hard to address the issue, but the existing measures are clearly falling short.