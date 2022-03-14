Number of Northern Irish households in temporary accommodation up 74%

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The number of households in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland has increased by 74% in the past three years.
The latest figures on homelessness, released by the Department for Communities last week, show that in February 2022, 3,596 households were in temporary accommodation, compared to 2,065 in January 2019.
The majority of households (58%) had been living in temporary accommodation for less than a year, but 5% had been there for five or more years.
The number of children in temporary accommodation has increased by 55% from 2,433 in January 2019, to 3,763 in February 2022.
Between July and December 2021, 7,404 households presented as homeless.
Nicola McCrudden, chief executive of Homeless Connect, urged political leaders to financially support “the most vulnerable”.
She said: “These figures clearly illustrate the ongoing homelessness crisis that we face. Increasing numbers of people are struggling to keep a roof over their heads due to the fall-out from the pandemic and general hardship that many people are facing.”
Ms McCrudden said that the charity’s members, who provide accommodation and support services, remain under “enormous pressure”.
Citing the rapidly rising cost of living and the ongoing war in Ukraine, she said that “without greater support from the state, it is highly likely more people will tip over the edge into homelessness”.
The Northern Ireland Executive has been operating without a leader since the Democratic Unionist Party’s Paul Givan resigned from the role in February.
Finance minister Conor Murphy recently said that there was still “at least” £300m of additional funding for next year above the draft budget position that cannot be allocated until the executive is re-established.
It is not expected that the executive will be re-established until the next Stormont election in May.
Ms McCrudden added: “We are acutely aware that £300m is available that could make a real impact, but remains unallocated due to the fall of the Executive.
“I believe that where there is political will, there is a way. We urge our political leaders to explore every avenue to find a way to spend this money to support those struggling with the cost of living and to support the homelessness sector as it responds to the huge demand it is currently facing.”
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