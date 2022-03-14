Number of Northern Irish households in temporary accommodation up 74%

The latest figures on homelessness, released by the Department for Communities last week, show that in February 2022, 3,596 households were in temporary accommodation, compared to 2,065 in January 2019.

The majority of households (58%) had been living in temporary accommodation for less than a year, but 5% had been there for five or more years.

The number of children in temporary accommodation has increased by 55% from 2,433 in January 2019, to 3,763 in February 2022.

Between July and December 2021, 7,404 households presented as homeless.