Number of refugees sleeping rough in London up by 234%

The number of refugees sleeping rough in the capital after leaving Home Office hotels increased by 234% in four months, new research from London Councils has found #UKhousing

Boroughs have said 28 days is insufficient time for refugees to find work and housing, especially since many have experienced trauma and face language barriers.

London Councils is calling on the government to commit to a 56-day move-on period, instead of the current 28 days, for refugees and asylum-seekers leaving Home Office accommodation after a decision is made.

This marks an increase of 234% compared with September 2023, when London Councils began its survey work and found 93 refugees and asylum seekers sleeping on the streets of the capital.

A survey organised by the cross-party group found that 311 refugees were forced to sleep rough they were evicted from Home Office accommodation in January 2024.

In total, 1,087 refugees approached London homelessness services for help in January following eviction from Home Office accommodation – a rise of 78% in the four months since September.

The figure includes people rough sleeping, as well as those who were ‘hidden homeless’. This means they were sleeping on the floor of someone still accommodated in a Home Office hotel, or in a church, or elsewhere off the streets.

The data showed that when London’s severe weather emergency protocol was activated in response to temperatures dropping in January, 242 of the 1,284 rough sleepers placed in emergency accommodation were refugees previously housed by the Home Office.

London Councils said it anticipates rough sleeping among refugees will continue to increase as the government ramps up the number of asylum decisions it makes and reduces its use of hotels.

The group’s survey suggested that more than 90% of those rough sleeping after leaving Home Office accommodation have received a positive asylum decision.

Grace Williams, lead for asylum and refugees at London Councils, said the dramatic spike in refugees rough sleeping in the capital is “deeply alarming”.

She said: “No one wants to see refugees become homeless after leaving Home Office accommodation, but this is happening more and more due to serious flaws in the system and the government’s approach to the issue.