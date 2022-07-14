Number of regulator investigations into consumer standard breaches up by a third

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The number of investigations carried out by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) into potential standard breaches increased by nearly a third between April 2021 and March 2022.
New figures published today by the English regulator in its annual consumer regulation review revealed there were 146 investigations into potential breaches of the consumer standards – up 32% from the 111 cases investigated in 2020-21.
The new figures also revealed that it had found a breach of serious detriment to tenants in eight cases, “significantly” up from the one breach for the previous year. However, the RSH puts this down to changes in landlord operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the review, the regulator, which is preparing for its more proactive role in consumer regulation, has urged social landlords to “act now” to make sure they are ready to meet the new regulatory requirements.
Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the RSH, said: “Listening to your tenants and hearing what they tell you will be critical to ensuring that tenants receive good housing services and live in safe, decent, good-quality homes.
“The upcoming changes may require a cultural shift within registered providers, and this can take time to achieve. The work should be underway now.”
The total number of cases referred to the regulator in 2021-22 was 653, up 10% from 591 the previous year.
The number of cases that were considered by the consumer regulation panel – stage two of the process – went from 236 in 2020-21 to 298 the next year.
The proportion of referrals moved to stage two increased from 40% in 2020-21 to 46% the next year.
The number of cases investigated by the regulator went from 111 in 2020-21 to 146 in 2021-22. The proportion of the cases that were investigated increased from 19% in 2020-21 to 22% the next year.
The review named eight social landlords that breached consumer standards over the year, and details what led to the breach.
It included five councils and three housing associations. All eight breached the Home Standard for failing to meet legal health and safety requirements and risking serious harm to tenants.
The landlords were: Cornwall Council, Norwich Council, EPIC, Barking & Dagenham Council, Sovereign, Croydon Council, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and GreenSquareAccord.
Failures included overdue fire risk, electrical, asbestos and water risk assessments, some in the thousands, while one landlord failed to carry out 500 high-risk actions it knew needed to be done.
Croydon Council breached the Tenant Involvement and Empowerment Standard, as well as the Home Standard. Poor recording-keeping also led to breaches.
The RSH has set out lessons for social landlords following the breaches, focusing on the importance of having accurate data and good governance for complying with standards.
In one case, a merger led to the identification of a breach. The regulator said the case showed the importance of “ensuring that appropriate due diligence” is carried out ahead of a planned merger and that controls are in place when different systems are integrated.
Kate Dodsworth, director of consumer regulation at the RSH, said its consumer regulation work over the past year has “provided an important safeguard and helped keep thousands of local authority and housing association tenants safe”.
“Our cases show that no social housing landlord can afford to remain complacent.
“The critical difference between landlords who provide good services and safe, decent homes and those that don’t is often whether they listen to tenants and really hear what they have to say,” she added.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly regulation and legal round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Join us at this leading one-day event designed to help landlords and tenants achieve meaningful engagement following the Social Housing White Paper sector reforms, covering culture change, co-production and how to engage tenants on climate change, building safety, disrepair and more.
There is a free tenant place for every delegate pass booked by a landlord.
To view the agenda and book your delegate pass, click here.
Related stories