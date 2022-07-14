Number of regulator investigations into consumer standard breaches up by a third

New figures published today by the English regulator in its annual consumer regulation review revealed there were 146 investigations into potential breaches of the consumer standards – up 32% from the 111 cases investigated in 2020-21.

The new figures also revealed that it had found a breach of serious detriment to tenants in eight cases, “significantly” up from the one breach for the previous year. However, the RSH puts this down to changes in landlord operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the review, the regulator, which is preparing for its more proactive role in consumer regulation, has urged social landlords to “act now” to make sure they are ready to meet the new regulatory requirements.

Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the RSH, said: “Listening to your tenants and hearing what they tell you will be critical to ensuring that tenants receive good housing services and live in safe, decent, good-quality homes.

“The upcoming changes may require a cultural shift within registered providers, and this can take time to achieve. The work should be underway now.”