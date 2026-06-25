Number of social rent homes delivered highest in 13 years

The data shows that 11,364 social rent homes were started, while affordable homeownership rose 9.3% to 16,036, the highest figure in 16 years.

The data revealed that 11,695 social rent homes were delivered through Homes England and Greater London Authority (GLA) funding, up from 7,379 in 2024-25, alongside a total of 43,104 affordable homes, up 7.6% on the year before.

The National Housing Federation said the figures “demonstrate that government support for the social housing sector is already having a positive impact on the ground”.

“We must build on this momentum and urge government not to delay decisions on funding through the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme,” it said.

The new £39bn programme mandates that at least 60% of funding goes to social rent. Funding has yet to be allocated, but Homes England is expected to announce its strategic partners in late summer.

Data also published today showed that 33,171 affordable homes started on site through programmes managed by Homes England.

This is an increase of 12% on the previous year and represents 78% of all starts.

For the same period, affordable housing completion levels reached 32,243, up 14% on the previous year.