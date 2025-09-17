Number of times Scottish households unlawfully denied temporary housing reaches ‘unprecedented level’

The data is from the latest Scottish government statistics on homelessness, covering April 2024 to March 2025.

Councils in Scotland have a legal duty to offer temporary accommodation to people who become homeless through no fault of their own.

Glasgow recorded the biggest increase in times it had failed to offer temporary accommodation, with 12,800 instances this year compared to 6,270 the year before, while there were smaller rises in Edinburgh and Fife.

This is double the equivalent figure for 2023-24 and was described by charity Shelter Scotland as an “unprecedented level”.

Figures show that there was a 6% rise in the number of Scottish households living in temporary housing and that more people are sleeping rough before making applications.

But there was also a slight drop in homelessness applications and 180 fewer children are in temporary accommodation compared to levels in September last year.

Responding to the new figures, Màiri McAllan, Scotland’s housing secretary, said she recognises the “significant pressure on homelessness services” and continues to meet with Glasgow City Council to discuss the situation there.

She blamed financial pressures on households and Westminster for the strain that local councils face and vowed to lobby for more funding so councils can support refugees.

She said: “Ultimately, the UK cost of living crisis and the UK government’s mismanagement of the asylum system are creating serious pressures for local authorities, especially Glasgow.

“We must urgently see more financial assistance from the UK government to enable local authorities to provide safety and sanctuary for those arriving and ensure appropriate integration into communities.”

Gordon MacRae, assistant director for communications and advocacy at Shelter Scotland, also criticised the “failures” of the Home Office and the asylum system, saying these are “making an already difficult situation for councils worse”.

“It’s never been more important that politicians show the public that they can fix the housing system and stop the racists and those that seek to divide us from weaponising the current housing emergency,” he added.