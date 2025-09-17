Number of times Scottish households unlawfully denied temporary housing reaches ‘unprecedented level’

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Homeless households in Scotland were not offered temporary housing despite legal entitlement to it more than 16,000 times last year.
This is double the equivalent figure for 2023-24 and was described by charity Shelter Scotland as an “unprecedented level”.
Glasgow recorded the biggest increase in times it had failed to offer temporary accommodation, with 12,800 instances this year compared to 6,270 the year before, while there were smaller rises in Edinburgh and Fife.
Councils in Scotland have a legal duty to offer temporary accommodation to people who become homeless through no fault of their own.
The data is from the latest Scottish government statistics on homelessness, covering April 2024 to March 2025.
Figures show that there was a 6% rise in the number of Scottish households living in temporary housing and that more people are sleeping rough before making applications.
But there was also a slight drop in homelessness applications and 180 fewer children are in temporary accommodation compared to levels in September last year.
Responding to the new figures, Màiri McAllan, Scotland’s housing secretary, said she recognises the “significant pressure on homelessness services” and continues to meet with Glasgow City Council to discuss the situation there.
She blamed financial pressures on households and Westminster for the strain that local councils face and vowed to lobby for more funding so councils can support refugees.
She said: “Ultimately, the UK cost of living crisis and the UK government’s mismanagement of the asylum system are creating serious pressures for local authorities, especially Glasgow.
“We must urgently see more financial assistance from the UK government to enable local authorities to provide safety and sanctuary for those arriving and ensure appropriate integration into communities.”
Gordon MacRae, assistant director for communications and advocacy at Shelter Scotland, also criticised the “failures” of the Home Office and the asylum system, saying these are “making an already difficult situation for councils worse”.
“It’s never been more important that politicians show the public that they can fix the housing system and stop the racists and those that seek to divide us from weaponising the current housing emergency,” he added.
Ms McAllan highlighted recent policy and spending announcements that aim to tackle Scotland’s housing emergency, including a pledge to invest up to £4.9bn in building 36,000 affordable homes in four years.
But Mr McRae claimed that the housing emergency action plan had nothing in it that will fix the problem.
He stressed the need to build 15,693 social homes per year – the number that researchers at the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations say will meet the country’s affordable housing need.
“If they choose not to do that, we should expect that the next set of homelessness statistics will be worse yet again,” he said.
Independent Age, a charity supporting people facing financial hardship in later life, claimed the figures show that the housing system is not delivering for older people on low incomes.
They said that more than 1,000 people aged over 65 submitted an application for homelessness last year – a 34% rise compared with the level five years ago – and that 55 of these people had experienced rough sleeping in the past three months.
Debbie Horne, policy and public affairs manager (Scotland) at Independent Age, said: “The current Housing Bill working its way through the Scottish parliament will improve homelessness prevention and recent announcements on social housing are welcome.
“However, it’s clear we need further action to support older people, including making sure that Discretionary Housing Payments can be accessed to make up the rent shortfall faced by many low-income older renters.
“We also want to see the UK government commit to uprating Local Housing Allowance every year, so older people, and all renters on a low income, aren’t forced to give up essentials in order to pay their rent.”
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