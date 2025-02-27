Numbers on social housing waiting list slightly down in Northern Ireland

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The number of households on Northern Ireland’s social housing waiting list has dipped slightly, alongside a decrease in homelessness acceptances, according to new government statistics.
The latest housing bulletin from the Department for Communities showed that, as of 31 December, there were 48,325 on the waiting list, a decrease of 41 compared to 30 September.
It marks the first reduction in two years.
However, of those households on the waiting list, 30,982 had homelessness status, an increase of 324 compared to the previous quarter.
The bulletin, which covers October to December 2024, showed that 2,192 households were legally accepted as homeless, a 20% decrease compared with the same quarter last year and the lowest figure in three years.
The number of households presenting as homeless also saw a 9% decrease to 3,580 on the same quarter in 2023, marking a two-year low.
The number of households accepted as full duty applicants was 2,192.
The bulletin also showed that the number of households allocated new social housing increased by 10% compared with the same quarter last year.
However, the number of households experiencing housing stress increased to 36,891, compared to 36,741 in the previous quarter.
There were 140 new social housing starts and 429 new completions.
Justin Cartwright, national director of the Chartered Institute of Housing Northern Ireland, said: “We are encouraged by the reductions in homelessness acceptances and presentations this quarter, which represent a positive step towards addressing the housing crisis.
“The slight decrease in the waiting list and the increase in housing allocations are also welcome signs.
“However, the rising level of housing stress clearly demonstrates that many households continue to struggle.
“To address people’s needs, more person-centred support for people is required, alongside a sustained increase in the number of social homes.”
Nicola McCrudden, chief executive of Homeless Connect, said the trend of homelessness figures is “going in the wrong direction”.
“Behind the numbers are real people with hopes and dreams for the future, who find themselves unable to find housing which is a basic human right,” she said.
Ms McCrudden said the situation “could be far worse if it was not for the work of the homelessness sector” in Northern Ireland.
However, she said “at a time when need for support continues to escalate”, charities in the sector are “facing major challenges”.
“The increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions will impose significant extra costs on organisations who are already struggling to make ends meet due to consistent underfunding over recent decades.
“Come April, unless the additional costs are mitigated by the British government or the Northern Ireland Executive, many organisations in the sector will be faced with stark choices over service provision and staffing.
“This will have consequences for the quality of the services and support they can provide to people at risk of or experiencing homelessness,” Ms McCrudden said.
She called for homelessness prevention to be prioritised through the allocation of “consistent, long-term investment”.
Ms McCrudden said: “If we are serious about seeing homelessness levels fall, we need the Northern Ireland Executive to build on the foundations laid in their first year through the inclusion of a housing outcome in the soon-to-be published programme for government and the housing supply strategy.
“We hope the final programme will include specific targets and indicators seeking to prevent and reduce homelessness in this society.”
The Northern Ireland Executive launched a consultation on its draft programme for government last year, which made housing one of its nine priorities following years of campaigning by housing bodies in the country.
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