Nurturing a legion of allies

“Inclusion is not a project to succeed in and then put to the side, but a permanent duty to weave into every aspect of what we do,” writes Savinder Bhamra from @abrigroup #UKhousing

The rich diversity of housing associations is perhaps the sector’s greatest asset. Leaning into and celebrating that is essential. As #BlackHistoryMonth begins, Savinder Bhamra from @abrigroup talks more about why #UKhousing

Black History Month – a national moment to take part in action and conversation that can lead to lasting change – is a good time to encourage allyship, but it can’t be a temporary aim. For our sector, and every sector, it has to be a continuing priority.

“Inclusion is not a project to succeed in and then put to the side, but a permanent duty to weave into every aspect of what we do”

Essentially, we all need to be outstanding allies for each other and our colleagues.

Last year was a global turning point for positive change and we’ve fully embraced stepping up to do more and play our part in achieving true equality for every person we work with, for or alongside. It’s not something we can do alone, but we can get there quicker by holding ourselves accountable to do more and better.

As a sector, we collectively understand that we simply must do more to nurture inclusion, celebrate diversity and prioritise equality. And it’s not because we aren’t already an industry thriving thanks to the diverse nature of it, but because we haven’t always embraced nor celebrated it as we should.

Putting equality, diversity and inclusion on the agenda isn’t (or at least, shouldn’t be) about ticking a box. It’s not a project to succeed in and then put to the side, but a permanent duty to weave into every aspect of what we do.

When we create organisations full of allies, we can better ensure longevity.

“This month is about celebrating Black history and voices, providing platforms for important conversations to take place. We can choose to keep this momentum going beyond October with a collective commitment to doing so”

The variety of events and conferences about equality, diversity and inclusion show that we are a sector taking this seriously. Professionals from up and down the country are coming together to talk openly about where we’ve been, where we’re headed and what we need to do to secure a better future for all.

This month is about celebrating Black history and voices, providing platforms for important conversations to take place. We can choose to keep this momentum going beyond October with a collective commitment to doing so.

Being clear on our own roles when it comes to challenging bias, racism or discrimination – essentially, being clear on our duty to be allies to the people around us – is really important. It’s simply not enough to just not be racist or biased or discriminatory. We have to actively be anti all those things. That’s why allyship is so important to talk about, act on and encourage.

With an increase in diversity among boards and executive teams, a commitment to inclusive leadership and a culture of allyship, the housing sector is clear on its role in eradicating discrimination and championing equality.

Workplaces are where it begins. Together, let’s support our organisations to be the best they can be for our colleagues and customers alike.

Savinder Bhamra, head of equality, diversity and inclusion, Abri