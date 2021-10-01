Nurturing a legion of allies

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The rich diversity of housing associations is perhaps the sector’s greatest asset. Leaning into and celebrating that is essential, argues Savinder Bhamra, as Black History Month begins
As a sector, we collectively understand that we simply must do more to nurture inclusion, celebrate diversity and prioritise equality. And it’s not because we aren’t already an industry thriving thanks to the diverse nature of it, but because we haven’t always embraced nor celebrated it as we should.
Last year was a global turning point for positive change and we’ve fully embraced stepping up to do more and play our part in achieving true equality for every person we work with, for or alongside. It’s not something we can do alone, but we can get there quicker by holding ourselves accountable to do more and better.
Essentially, we all need to be outstanding allies for each other and our colleagues.
“Inclusion is not a project to succeed in and then put to the side, but a permanent duty to weave into every aspect of what we do”
Black History Month – a national moment to take part in action and conversation that can lead to lasting change – is a good time to encourage allyship, but it can’t be a temporary aim. For our sector, and every sector, it has to be a continuing priority.
Putting equality, diversity and inclusion on the agenda isn’t (or at least, shouldn’t be) about ticking a box. It’s not a project to succeed in and then put to the side, but a permanent duty to weave into every aspect of what we do.
When we create organisations full of allies, we can better ensure longevity.
“This month is about celebrating Black history and voices, providing platforms for important conversations to take place. We can choose to keep this momentum going beyond October with a collective commitment to doing so”
The variety of events and conferences about equality, diversity and inclusion show that we are a sector taking this seriously. Professionals from up and down the country are coming together to talk openly about where we’ve been, where we’re headed and what we need to do to secure a better future for all.
This month is about celebrating Black history and voices, providing platforms for important conversations to take place. We can choose to keep this momentum going beyond October with a collective commitment to doing so.
Being clear on our own roles when it comes to challenging bias, racism or discrimination – essentially, being clear on our duty to be allies to the people around us – is really important. It’s simply not enough to just not be racist or biased or discriminatory. We have to actively be anti all those things. That’s why allyship is so important to talk about, act on and encourage.
With an increase in diversity among boards and executive teams, a commitment to inclusive leadership and a culture of allyship, the housing sector is clear on its role in eradicating discrimination and championing equality.
Workplaces are where it begins. Together, let’s support our organisations to be the best they can be for our colleagues and customers alike.
Savinder Bhamra, head of equality, diversity and inclusion, Abri
Inside Housing’s Racism and Housing series aims to investigate how race inequality and racism interact with and impact on housing – for tenants, for staff working in housing, and for organisations. It has been launched a year since George Floyd’s murder prompted a huge global wave of Black Lives Matter activism.
We will be publishing monthly investigations that look at racism, race and housing, both in terms of what is going wrong, and what actions that sector is taking to address this.
If you have an idea for a story relating to this campaign, please contact deputy editor (features) Jess McCabe, at jess.mccabe@insidehousing.co.uk.
The stories published so far include:
‘We had to abandon everything’: the story of Chan Kataria and the flight of the Ugandan Asians
Race and the cost of living crisis: the impact on social housing tenants
How to create an inclusive housing association: a conversation with Bal Kang
How Cardiff landlords are tackling under-representation
Why has diversity progress stalled?
How racism impacts homeless people
How planning is failing to address race inequality in housing
Race and allocation: who are the new tenants getting social housing, and is it equitable?
How to increase representation of ethnic minorities in senior roles
How race impacts on people’s likelihood of living in a damp home or experiencing fuel poverty
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