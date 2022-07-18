Nutrient neutrality rules having ‘huge impact’ on sector’s ability to deliver homes

A number of housing associations have told Inside Housing that Natural England’s nutrient neutrality advice is “having a huge impact” on the sector’s ability to deliver new homes due the effect on land and other development costs.

As of last month, a total of 74 local authorities were covered by government nutrient neutrality advice, which means developments can only be given planning permission if they will not cause any additional pollution to the local area.

Inside Housing first reported on the issue in 2019, when the problem was largely confined to the Solent region, however the problem has now spread to affect more of the country. The Home Builders Federation (HBF) recently claimed that around 120,000 new homes are being delayed by the rules.

Amanda Williams, chief investment officer of Aster Group, said: “The guidance around nutrient neutrality is having a huge impact on the sector’s ability to deliver new homes across much of Southern England.

“The knock-on effect for providers of affordable housing is acute. Sites identified for development are essentially being put on hold with no solution in sight compounding the housing crisis.

“With routes to development narrowed, we are also finding ourselves competing against volume house builders considering smaller sites to deliver open market homes, effectively pricing us out of the market.”