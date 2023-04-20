‘Nutrient neutrality’ scheme will push up costs but unlock stalled building, says Moody’s

Natural England’s nutrient mitigation scheme should unlock stalled housebuilding, but will push up the cost of land in some areas, according to analysis by Moody’s #UKhousing

‘Nutrient neutrality’ restrictions from Natural England, first implemented in 2019, aim to protect water bodies from nutrient pollution by ensuring all new development has an offsetting scheme approved by the government’s environmental watchdog.

The credit rating agency added that while the scheme was likely to support housing associations’ credit profiles, it would increase development costs by exacerbating the sector’s struggle with land supply shortages.

Restrictions affect 74 local planning authorities, and the report from Moody’s noted that many developments have been “in standstill due to the complexity of identifying and designing appropriate nutrient mitigation”.

The nutrient mitigation scheme has received £30m of investment from the government for the next three years, which will subsidise some of it.

The remaining costs will be covered by a new credit system, launched on 31 March in the Tees area, that will allow house builders to apply to buy ‘nutrient credits’ for offsetting projects, such as creating new woodland or wetland.

Developers have until 30 April to apply for the first round of nutrient credits, which cost £1,825 each to mitigate one kilogram of nitrogen.

In March, the Home Builders Federation (HBF) stated that commercial house builders were already spending £5,000 to £25,000 per home to privately design mitigation schemes.

Moody’s said the additional cost of buying credits was likely to reduce the availability of viable schemes and increase competition, inflating the prices of viable sites.