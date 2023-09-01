A housing association affected by Natural England’s housebuilding ban has welcomed the government’s decision to relax river pollution guidance, while a developer has raised concerns the changes “may not make any difference” #UKhousing

“Right now, the need for more affordable housing could not be greater and the current laws on nutrient neutrality have slowed delivery and caused land prices to increase as a result. It’s crucial we find ways to protect the environment and to continue to build affordable homes.

Sam Stone, associate director of land and planning, said: “Abri welcomes the government’s plans to amend legacy EU laws on nutrient neutrality, to deliver more homes whilst continuing to protect the environment.

Abri, whose schemes in the Solent region of Hampshire have been paused since 2019 , told Inside Housing that the government’s plans would help it achieve its development targets.

“The contribution of new homes to rising nutrient levels in rivers is shown to be minor. Abri has a commitment to build 10,000 homes by 2030, and these plans proposed by the government will help us achieve this.”

The housing association added that it would “continue to find ways to reduce embodied carbon and offset any environmental impact caused” by the new homes.

However, some small and medium-sized house builders have expressed fears that leaving decisions to the relevant local authorities may not result in quick progress.

Chris Winter, managing director at Somerset house builder Cherwyn Developments and head of the Nitrates and Phosphates Strategy Group of developers, told Inside Housing: “I am slightly concerned that leaving decisions to the local authorities, who are currently the ‘competent authority’, may not make any difference.

“But maybe that’s me being sceptical, as we were told a year ago that government had solved the problem by putting more emphasis on the water companies to clean up their act (by 2030) and that Natural England were going to introduce a nutrient credit scheme. Neither of which have made any difference to the problem we have endured for three years.”

He added: “One can only hope they have a plan and will give proper guidance to the local planning authorities and we will see some positive outcomes.”