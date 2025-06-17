Obituary: Trevor Hendy

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“Thousands of people live in decent homes thanks to his life’s work”: James Tickell writes about Trevor Hendy, who died last month, based on the tributes at his funeral service
Trevor and his twin brother Stuart were born in Newcastle. They lived on the Northumberland coast, where their playground was the beach and the rocks.
Their father was a joiner, and his skills were put to good use during World War II.
When their schooldays ended, Trevor and Stuart both chose to study architecture. Trevor worked in an architect’s office in Newcastle during the day and took evening classes. After a while, he decided to seek his fortune in London, where he took a job as an architectural assistant.
The break in his studies meant he was not exempt from National Service, and he was called up. That was not the setback it might seem. His ability to speak French and his skills led to his being sent to NATO’s headquarters in Fontainebleau.
His time there coincided with the construction of the Berlin Wall and the troops were on high alert, but he had the chance to explore France, enjoy picnics by the Seine, and to play football for his unit against French and Dutch teams stationed there.
After the army, he began studying and working again, returning to the Metropolitan Borough of St Pancras in London.
By this time, Trevor had qualified as an architect, and he applied for a job at Oxfordshire County Council. He and his wife Evelyn moved to Woodstock, and later they had the fun of designing their own house. Trevor hired the tradesmen, while he and friends took on the unskilled work.
He then went to work in London to help set up an in-house architects’ department for the United Kingdom Housing Trust. This enabled him to bring his architectural experience to the development side of social housing, and a passion was born.
A key achievement for him was bringing a 900-bed hostel for working men in Camden Town into the organisation: Arlington House, which had fallen into squalor. Trevor oversaw much-needed improvements to the living conditions of the residents, and the hostel is still in successful operation to this day.
In 1988, Trevor joined Peter Chapman, whom he had known for some time, in founding the consultancy Chapman Hendy Associates. They offered advice and support to dozens of housing associations and other clients, making developments happen, and strengthening their capacity.
Perhaps most importantly, they played a key role in setting up new housing associations to receive the transfer of many thousands of homes from local authority management.
Trevor continued his passion for housing as a board member of the Housing Associations’ Charitable Trust (HACT) for over 20 years.
He will be remembered for these achievements, for his gentle kindness and unstinting support for colleagues, clients and partners alike, not to mention his extraordinary stamina and energy.
He found time to serve on the committee of the Cherwell Housing Trust in Oxford for 25 years.
In 1975, he co-founded the Woodstock Music Society and, in 1991, he was instrumental in securing the future of the Oxfordshire Museum.
In retirement, there was no holding Trevor back. He threw himself into Woodstock life, at various times becoming governor of Woodstock Primary School, chair of the Marlborough School parents’ association, and chair of the Friends of the Oxfordshire Museum charity.
Trevor loved meeting people. Whether it was welcoming them to music society concerts, volunteering at the museum or just a neighbourly chat, there was always someone to talk to.
And at the end of the day, thousands of people live in decent homes thanks to his life’s work. Trevor is survived by Stuart, Evelyn and his two children, Juliet and Nick.
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