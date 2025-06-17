Obituary: Trevor Hendy

“Thousands of people live in decent homes thanks to his life’s work”: James Tickell writes about Trevor Hendy, who died last month, based on the tributes at his funeral service #UKhousing

When their schooldays ended, Trevor and Stuart both chose to study architecture. Trevor worked in an architect’s office in Newcastle during the day and took evening classes. After a while, he decided to seek his fortune in London, where he took a job as an architectural assistant.

Their father was a joiner, and his skills were put to good use during World War II.

Trevor and his twin brother Stuart were born in Newcastle. They lived on the Northumberland coast, where their playground was the beach and the rocks.

The break in his studies meant he was not exempt from National Service, and he was called up. That was not the setback it might seem. His ability to speak French and his skills led to his being sent to NATO’s headquarters in Fontainebleau.

His time there coincided with the construction of the Berlin Wall and the troops were on high alert, but he had the chance to explore France, enjoy picnics by the Seine, and to play football for his unit against French and Dutch teams stationed there.

After the army, he began studying and working again, returning to the Metropolitan Borough of St Pancras in London.

By this time, Trevor had qualified as an architect, and he applied for a job at Oxfordshire County Council. He and his wife Evelyn moved to Woodstock, and later they had the fun of designing their own house. Trevor hired the tradesmen, while he and friends took on the unskilled work.

He then went to work in London to help set up an in-house architects’ department for the United Kingdom Housing Trust. This enabled him to bring his architectural experience to the development side of social housing, and a passion was born.