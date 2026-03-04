OBR describes many council HRAs as ‘effectively loss-making’

This warning came in a report by the OBR after Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, delivered the government’s Spring Statement yesterday.

It highlighted how council spending on repairs and maintenance increased by 56% between 2019-20 and 2025-26, compared with a 29% rise in rental income over the same period.

“As a result, many HRAs are now effectively in deficit on a current basis,” the OBR has verified for the first time.

Councils are “legally required to avoid running a long-term HRA deficit”, meaning authorities must take “offsetting action” where gaps emerge.

The OBR said this has resulted in “reducing expenditure, increasing borrowing, selling housing assets or seeking Exceptional Financial Support (EFS)”.