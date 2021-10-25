October 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The October 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
Diversity survey: housing associations’ performance on diversifying their boards and executive teams; innovation special: a training programme helping tenants become innovators, the association that runs a recycling plant and an index measuring tenants’ comfort; the origins and importance of Black and minority ethnic housing associations; how the housing sector should lobby government; an interview with Peter Baker, the new chief inspector of buildings; plus all the latest news, analysis and comment
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