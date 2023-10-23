October 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

Dispatches and housing plans from the Labour and Conservative party conferences; Chief Executive Salary Survey 2023; the economic case for Build Social; the rise of cuckooing; interviews with shadow housing minister Matthew Pennycook and new Orbit boss Phil Andrew; regulation and governance special, including a new era of building regulation, a survey looking into how many HA staff need new qualifications, and and a landlord’s principles for successful co-creation; the winners of the Inside Housing Development Awards; plus all the latest news, analysis and comment

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