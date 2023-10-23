ao link

October 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News23.10.23by Inside Housing

The October 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHThe October 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHDispatches from the party conferences, Chief Executive Salary Survey 2023, and regulation and governance special – the October 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

Dispatches and housing plans from the Labour and Conservative party conferences; Chief Executive Salary Survey 2023; the economic case for Build Social; the rise of cuckooing; interviews with shadow housing minister Matthew Pennycook and new Orbit boss Phil Andrew; regulation and governance special, including a new era of building regulation, a survey looking into how many HA staff need new qualifications, and and a landlord’s principles for successful co-creation; the winners of the Inside Housing Development Awards; plus all the latest news, analysis and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

AccountsALMOArchitecture & designAsset managementAwardsBuild SocialCare and supportClimate changeCoronavirusCPD webinarDevelopmentDigital editionFinanceFire safetyFundingGovernment agency/department/organisationHomelessnessHouse builderHousing Association/RPHousing ManagementInclusive futuresLocal AuthorityMembership/trade bodyMergers and AcquisitionsPartner ContentPeoplePolicyProduct/service supplierrecruitmentRegulation and GovernanceSponsored contentTechnologyTenantThinkhouse
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories