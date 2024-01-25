Octopus Investments, part of Octopus Group, said it had committed to buy 26 homes in Peterborough from Vistry Homes. The scheme comprises eight houses and 18 flats for affordable rent and shared ownership tenures.

The homes will be owned by NewArch Homes, Octopus’ registered provider of social housing, with an expected completion date of April 2025.

It comes after the real estate giant announced the fund’s first capital raise of £50m in December from an investment pool for 32 London Local Government Pension Schemes.

The new funding from Big Society Capital brings the total raised so far to £60m.