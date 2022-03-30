Official accepts government made ‘false representation’ about cladding guidance after Grenfell fire

At the end of more than seven days of cross-examination before the Grenfell Tower Inquiry today, Brian Martin also accepted “to some extent” his personal responsibility for “a catalogue of failures, errors and omissions” in the years before the blaze.

In a tearful closing statement, he told the inquiry “there were a number of occasions where I could have potentially prevented” the fire from happening.

The final sections of his mammoth examination, the longest of more than 100 witnesses who have appeared before the inquiry, focused on his actions in the days after the fire which killed 72 people in June 2017.

He was asked about a controversial letter sent eight days after the blaze, in which the government claimed official guidance in Approved Document B, for which he had been responsible for almost 18 years, banned the use of the combustible aluminium composite material (ACM) panels which had been installed on the tower.

The letter said this was due to a paragraph which required “filler material” to meet the tough fire standard of ‘limited combustibility’ – and this applied to the combustible plastic in the core of the composite panel.

Mr Martin had been warned on multiple occasions that this was not clear – and that dangerous ACM was being used due to a belief that a less restrictive standard applied to cladding. He had been asked to clarify this point, but has told the inquiry he “forgot” to do so.

The letter, sent by senior civil servant Melanie Dawes, claimed this phrase meant the requirement of ‘limited combustibility’ materials applied to “any element of the cladding system”. Mr Martin has already accepted in his evidence that this was not the case.

“Do you know how this false representation of the government’s position… came to be included in this footnote?” asked Richard Millett QC, counsel to the inquiry.

“It’s a mistake on my part, I must have missed it,” said Mr Martin, adding that he was “probably really tired at that point”.

“Are you sure this wasn’t a planned, deliberate and underhanded attempt by you and those around you to rewrite history in the light of the 71 deaths at Grenfell [on the night] in order to protect the government’s position after the event?” asked Mr Millett.

“No,” said Mr Martin.