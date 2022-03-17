Official denies ‘excisions’ from cladding fire report were made to hide conflict with government policy

The Class 0 standard was ultimately not removed from guidance until December 2018, a year and a half after the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people.

The cladding used on the exterior of the tower was sold with a certificate which suggested it was Class 0.

“Why did it take to Grenfell tower fire to provoke a change, which had been flagged clearly by the select committee in 1999?” asked Mr Millett.

Mr Martin explained that his team had not seen the need to revisit the standard following the decision in 2000. “I think we just considered it as water under the bridge. It sounds really glib. And I'm sorry but those were decisions that had been made. And so unless there was a driver to revisit them it didn't it didn't come up,” he said.

Earlier, he had been asked of his understanding of the standard, which was designed for the linings of internal walls and ceilings, not the cladding panels used on the exterior of a building.

“Did it ever occur to you at any time whether at the BRE or at the department or both that [Class 0] was an inapposite classification for external surfaces of walls above 18 metres given [its] origins?” asked Mr Millett.

“I don't think I'd considered that before Grenfell Tower,” replied Mr Martin.

When she gave evidence last month, Dr Debbie Smith, former managing director of the BRE, told the inquiry that following this fire the government would have been “aware that small-scale fire tests were an inadequate basis” for controlling fire in a cladding system.

Asked if he was aware of this thinking, Mr Martin said: “From scientists at the BRE, yes.”

“Can you help us to understand, therefore, why reliance on small-scale test data… remained an available means to try to predict and control the fire in the external tanning of a high-rise building until 2018?” asked Mr Millett.

Mr Martin said that retaining small-scale testing “was a decision that was made by the department and the government of the day”.

Asked why he did not take the opportunity “to advise your superiors [in government] that it was dangerous, misleading and needed to be dumped”, Mr Martin said: “If you ask a fire scientist, ‘what's the best way to determine how something's going to behave?’ They'll say, ‘the biggest the largest-scale test you can possibly do’.

“But a regulator is trying to balance that with what's reasonable and proportionate to impose on the industry.”

In the afternoon, the inquiry asked Mr Martin about a period in the early 2000s when the need to harmonise UK standards with Europe meant Class 0 should have been ditched in favour of new European tests.

He was asked about research, previously revealed by the inquiry, which warned that selecting a higher fire classification to replace Class 0 “would severely restrict the market choice in terms of materials for specifiers and clients”.

The report emphasised that foil-faced insulation products could obtain Class 0, but would not always reach the European standards.

“Cutting to the point, what was wrong with discriminating against a lower standard of fire safety in order to achieve higher standards of fire safety?” asked Mr Millett.

“There's nothing wrong with that, if that's what you're setting out to do,” replied Mr Martin, adding that the department was seeking to avoid “market distortion” when it changed to the European standards.

Mr Martin will continue giving evidence next week. The first topic he will be asked about on Monday will be a series of cladding tests in 2001, including the catastrophic failure of one containing the material later used on Grenfell Tower.