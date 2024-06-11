Official homelessness figures short by ‘hidden’ 25,000 people in Northern Ireland, report finds

The homelessness charity said soaring private rents are forcing people to lose their homes and that the figure will grow unless “drastic” action is taken.

The Simon Community’s estimation would increase the recorded figure by 25% to 80,000.

The official homeless statistics for Northern Ireland currently stand at 55,500 people, including 4,500 children.

New research by the charity has found that the true scale of the homelessness crisis is “significantly under-reported”, with 25,000 more people currently experiencing “hidden” homelessness. These are people who are not engaging with the statutory bodies and are therefore invisible to the official system.

People who do not show up in official statistics and are not accessing public support are known as “hidden homeless” and are forced to live in a variety of situations ranging from staying with family or friends, sofa-surfing or even sleeping in cars.

The findings come from an all-island poll undertaken by Lucid Talks and Ireland Thinks, commissioned by Simon Community and Simon Communities of Ireland.

The research, carried out with 1,050 people in Northern Ireland, also revealed that the most common reason (37%) for experiencing hidden homelessness was the loss of home from the private rental market.

It showed that the overwhelming majority of people who are hidden homeless (77%) are experiencing it for a period of six months or longer.

Younger people (18 to 34 year olds) are those most at risk, with many unable to access the property market due to the current cost of living crisis creating increased financial strain.

Jim Dennison, chief executive of Simon Community Northern Ireland, said the research comes at a “critical time” as the homelessness crisis worsens across the country.

He stated the scale of the problem is “shocking”. “It is simply inexcusable that people cannot access a permanent home. There are social and economic factors driving hidden homelessness and the long-term impact of this is devastating both mentally and physically.”