Official homelessness figures short by ‘hidden’ 25,000 people in Northern Ireland, report finds

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
An estimated 25,000 more people are experiencing homelessness in Northern Ireland than official figures show, a new report by the Simon Community has concluded.
New research by the charity has found that the true scale of the homelessness crisis is “significantly under-reported”, with 25,000 more people currently experiencing “hidden” homelessness. These are people who are not engaging with the statutory bodies and are therefore invisible to the official system.
The official homeless statistics for Northern Ireland currently stand at 55,500 people, including 4,500 children.
The Simon Community’s estimation would increase the recorded figure by 25% to 80,000.
The homelessness charity said soaring private rents are forcing people to lose their homes and that the figure will grow unless “drastic” action is taken.
People who do not show up in official statistics and are not accessing public support are known as “hidden homeless” and are forced to live in a variety of situations ranging from staying with family or friends, sofa-surfing or even sleeping in cars.
The findings come from an all-island poll undertaken by Lucid Talks and Ireland Thinks, commissioned by Simon Community and Simon Communities of Ireland.
The research, carried out with 1,050 people in Northern Ireland, also revealed that the most common reason (37%) for experiencing hidden homelessness was the loss of home from the private rental market.
It showed that the overwhelming majority of people who are hidden homeless (77%) are experiencing it for a period of six months or longer.
Younger people (18 to 34 year olds) are those most at risk, with many unable to access the property market due to the current cost of living crisis creating increased financial strain.
Jim Dennison, chief executive of Simon Community Northern Ireland, said the research comes at a “critical time” as the homelessness crisis worsens across the country.
He stated the scale of the problem is “shocking”. “It is simply inexcusable that people cannot access a permanent home. There are social and economic factors driving hidden homelessness and the long-term impact of this is devastating both mentally and physically.”
Mr Dennison said the government has been focusing on “emergency, temporary solutions” for too long.
He said: “We are currently at capacity in Simon Community’s temporary accommodation units, and we already cannot keep up with the demand or provide the long-term accommodation options that people need.
“This research shows that the need is even greater than we feared - with many thousands of additional people not accessing the support that should be available to them.
“The lack of accessible social housing and ridiculously expensive rents in the private rental sector are significant drivers of homelessness.
“We must focus on prevention, and we are asking that housing supply is a priority in the upcoming programme for government.”
Last week, government officials confirmed that there will only be enough funding for 400 social housing starts in Northern Ireland for 2024-25.
Housing bodies wrote to the first and deputy first ministers last week expressing deep concern over the funding cuts to the Department for Communities (DfC)’s capital budget announced in the Northern Ireland budget.
Mr Dennison added: “It is important that policymakers understand the true scale, urgency and nature of homelessness in Northern Ireland, so we are able to develop the long-term sustainable solutions to tackle it.”
A DfC spokesperson said: “The minister has outlined his ambition to prioritise prevention of homelessness, working with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and the sector to ensure that homelessness is rare, brief and non-recurrent.
“The minister recognises that it will take time – and a collective effort – to achieve this ambition, particularly given the ongoing cost of providing temporary accommodation, which is increasing for a range of reasons.
“However, the short-term focus must continue to be supporting those currently in crisis.
“Alongside this, the department has taken forward a broad range of initiatives to address the wider issue of housing provision and need.
“This work is ongoing with stakeholders, statutory organisations and residents, with the involvement of government at all levels.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Northern Ireland bulletin straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories