Official told safety campaigner to ‘show me the bodies’ when warned of tower block fire disaster, inquiry hears

Brian Martin, who was responsible for official guidance contained in Approved Document B in the years before the Grenfell Tower fire, denied using the phrase. He said that while he was “known for using plain English”, that was “a bit plainer than I would have said”.

The alleged comments were a reference to the lack of demonstrable evidence for tighter fire safety rules in a context of falling fire deaths.

This figure – which research attributes to factors such as increasing smoke alarm use and lifestyle changes such as the fall in smoking and chip pan use – has long been used as a justification by ministers for not changing fire safety rules.

Sam Webb, an architect who has campaigned for tighter rules on fire safety in tower blocks since the Ronan Point disaster in 1968, said in a witness statement shown to the inquiry today that he had met Mr Martin at an event in the Houses of Parliament in February 2016.

He claimed that he told Mr Martin that if Approved Document B was not reviewed, then another fire like the 2009 Lakanal House blaze was “inevitable” and risked multiplying the six fatalities in that fire by a multiple of “10 or 12”.

“Brian Martin’s reply to me was: ‘where’s the evidence, show me the bodies’,” his statement added.

Mr Webb added that Arnold Tarling, a chartered surveyor who was also campaigning for Approved Document B to be reviewed at this time, also heard Mr Martin used the phrase.

Mr Martin said that he recalled the conversation with Mr Webb but that he would not have used this phrase. “What I was trying to explain to him is, it would be difficult to justify raising standards given that what we’re actually experiencing was a regular reduction in the number of fire deaths,” he said.

“I mean, government policy had progressively hardened over quite an extensive period… I think the prime minister described people like me as an enemy of enterprise. Safety campaigners like Mr Webb have a view on how the world should be, but the government was in a very different place at the time.”

“Can you explain why it took the Grenfell Tower fire in which 71 people were killed on the night for the hazards posed by [aluminium composite material (ACM)] cladding to be fully appreciated?” asked Richard Millett QC, counsel to the inquiry.

“I think it’s the progressive decay in the construction industry, progressive decay that went alongside it in the building control world, the impact of government policy on regulation and the resources available to try and address these risks,” Mr Martin replied.

He accepted that there were “opportunities I missed to try and address this and that’s something I regret in a way I find difficult to describe”.