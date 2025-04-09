Officials explore whether money for decarbonisation could help fund regeneration

In its submission for the 2025 Spending Review, PlaceShapers, the network of community-focused housing associations, argued that there had been “no substantial funding to rebuild homes and communities at scale since the Housing Market Renewal programme came to an end in 2011”.

It said that good-quality regeneration would improve “quality of life, the environment, the public realm and the health of local people”.

Mr Brown’s speech also revealed further details of the department’s negotiations with the Treasury ahead of June’s Spending Review. In March, up to £1.29bn was allocated to registered providers through Wave 3 of the WH:SHF to deliver 144 projects.

He said he was now seeking “additional funding for years two and three to top up that £1.3bn of public funding and to push out for another two years, years four and five”.

“I’ve got permission from the secretary of state and the approvals in the department to do that. My bid has gone in, and I’ll be negotiating with [the] Treasury over the next few weeks,” he said.

Wave 3 of the fund had £2.1bn worth of expressions of interest, compared with the £1.3bn allocated, he added.

“We have made an offer to everyone; 143 consortia have had an offer ranging from 60%-80% of what they expressed and committed to,” he said.

Mr Brown used his speech to stress that DESNZ was looking to provide longer-term certainty to the sector in order to drive investment. That could involve a five-year window for the WH:SHF, but he also stressed that the forthcoming Warm Homes Plan, which the government aims to publish in July, “will be a 10-year plan”.

He also revealed that the department would work to ensure that funding for decarbonisation did not result in a “two-tier system, where those that are capable and are able to join up the dots and deliver against this and other agendas will power ahead, and those that are behind”.